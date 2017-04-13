House Enhancement Suggestions Everyone Should Know

An additional benefit of home improvement projects is increasing your home's value. If you update your home with do it yourself projects, you will save a lot of money. It can become your new hobby! The following suggestions can be a great starting point.

Replacing the hardware in your home such as doorknobs, hinges, pulls, light fixtures, etc, can transform a home from one era to another. It is a quick and easy way to make your home look newer and more updated just by switching out these little details. Brushed nickel and copper are great new trends that will spice up your look.

Consider putting on a unique addition to make your home more classy. Something like a built in book shelf for the library, or a wine cellar are great ideas. It will seem impressive to your guests and also to future homeowners, who may be interested in buying your property.

Don't overlook the addition of storage space to your new or existing home. Most homes are substantially lacking in storage space. Add built in bookshelves to the living room or dining room. Turn a broom closet near the kitchen into a food pantry. Small changes and additions will really add up.

You can find many articles and web pages online that can give you tips when remodeling your home. A quick search on the internet can go a long way, and it doesn't hurt to gain more knowledge. You want to make sure you tackle each project with confidence before you start it. You might finish the job quicker too, if you do just a little research.

If you have tiles in your bathroom, make sure to use bath rugs in front of your toilet and bathtub. Adding bath rugs not only adds a touch of personality to your bathroom, but also keeps you from slipping and falling; try rugs with different patterns and designs for a look that is uniquely your own.

Soak your hands in salad oil after completing an oil painting job. The oil will help release the paint from where it has splattered on your hands. Salad oil smells better and is a lot safer than the typical cleanup choices of mineral spirits or kerosene.

Prior to starting any home improvement project, enlist the helps of family and friends. If you delay asking for help until the project has already begun, it might be hard to get someone to help. Additionally, it might be hard to complete your task on schedule, and you might experience a great deal of stress.

Interior paint finishes come in a number of textures. For ordinary homeowners there is no reason to select a texture rougher than "eggshell" or "orange peel." In years gone by much rougher textures (like "popcorn") were used for walls and ceilings in order to provide visual interest and dampen sound. These textures proved easy to damage and hard to clean, and so fell out of common use.

If you are doing a home improvement project that involves demolition, slow down and take your time. It may be exciting to smash that wall open, but you could damage structural supports, plumbing, or electrical connections. The same is true of pulling down cabinets and other fixtures. Once you've demolished it, it can't be put back, so pay attention to what you're doing.

Don't be fooled by cheap imitation flooring. Tile, Marble and Granite are all better than imitation versions of them. Floors should not have linoleum unless in an apartment, counters should be either granite, tile or marble. There are so many affordable options that there is really no excuse for plastic versions of the real thing.

Many newer homes feature an open space between the kitchen and adjacent room. While most people are content to simply leave the area untouched, you can easily modify it to resemble a Euro-style breakfast bar, complete with two or three bistro chairs, pendant lighting, and unique decorative napkin holders or accent pieces.

Choose the water heater that you need for your home. They are designed to provide the amount of hot water that a family of different sizes will need. It is labeled right on the box whether it is a water heater for a family of one, two, five or whatever number of people it will keep supplied with hot water.

Have your chimney cleaned and inspected prior to using your fireplace each year. The inspector can look for creosote build-up, cracks in the lining, nests from animals or other problems that could spell disaster. A chimney sweep will use long brushes to thoroughly clean your chimney and remove debris that could catch on fire.

When painting your bathroom, kitchen, or other area that sees lots of moisture (or kids' hands), choose a semi-gloss or high-gloss paint. Unlike flat (matte) paints, glossy surfaces are easier to wipe clean and are less likely to show spots when exposed to moisture from steamy showers or boiling pots.

In the final analysis, if you're intent upon home improvement but don't know anything about it, the ideas presented here will give you a good starting point. This is great news! You can refer to the information again and again to make every project you do a success.