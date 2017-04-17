Guidance On Do It Yourself Home Improvement

The very thought of holding a hammer is able to send some homeowners into a fit of cold sweats. This is not necessary any longer as this article will give some basic tips to help out all types of property owners. By using these tips, you will be able to increase the value of your real estate quickly.

Use these two steps to make your ceiling look higher. Paint stripes in the room or add a floor lamp that is tall. This can be a good way to enhance the look of your room. The eye focuses on the tall lines, causing the ceilings to seem higher.

Try your best to color coordinate your rooms when you are repainting them. You don't want to throw people off when they come visit your home with colors that don't match. You want to show people that you know style, one of the best ways to do this is with a good color combination.

In order to get the most out of your air conditioning and heating system, clean or replace your air filters. Dirty air filters can reduce air flow in your vents, causing your system to work harder to cool or heat your home, therefore using more energy and costing you more money. You can find replacement filters at your local hardware store or even sometimes at your local supermarket.

Do you want to gain a little closet or floor space in your next home improvement project? Relocate your water heater to your attic! Modern water heaters are produced in efficient, reliable "low-boy" designs that you can tuck safely between your ceiling and your roof. This allows you to gain a little extra storage space.

Any home will benefit from a regular painting schedule. Painting is one of those home improvement tasks that is not vital, but keeping up with it pays considerable dividends. A house which has been painted and repainted at frequent intervals will look more appealing to potential buyers. Homeowners that paint their houses regularly will also avoid the necessity of a major, expensive paint job when they decide to sell their homes.

When painting your walls, always make sure to properly spread tarps or newspaper over your flooring. You can even go as far as cutting open trash bags and laying them on the floor. Painting is messy and hard/impossible to remove from carpeting and wooden flooring. Take safety measures before you start painting so you don't have to worry about the after effects.

If you have a lot of cords hanging out of your entertainment stands then you know what a pain and unsightly view cords can be. You can easily clean up your mess by using Velcro tape, which is widely available, at most stores for about $5. Roll up the unused portions of your cord and hold them together with the Velcro tape for a clean and tidy look.

Soak your hands in salad oil after completing an oil painting job. The oil will help release the paint from where it has splattered on your hands. Salad oil smells better and is a lot safer than the typical cleanup choices of mineral spirits or kerosene.

Are you finding that your home is too hot or too bright for you? You can solve this by tinting your windows. This is a simple process, and many people can do it themselves. This is also a great way to reduce energy costs, as well.

If you notice any rust and mold in your home, regardless of how small, you shouldn't neglect it. These are common in many older homes, and can quickly become widespread, large problems. It is easier to deal with the issue when it is likely to be simple and quick. You can lose a lot of money if you wait too long before fixing minor problems. Try some bleach on smaller mold spots. You can sand away a little rust.

Treat your wall to a dolly! No, not to a child's toy but to a specially made anchor and toggle bolt! The shank of a dolly expands when you screw it tight. It can be used to hold a picture or other light object in place on the surface of a hollow wall where there is no underlying stud to nail to.

Build your own utility shelves with furring strips, plywood, and screws. Build two identical ladder-like sides using the furring strips and screws. Connect them perpendicularly by screwing on additional furring cut to the width of the shelves. Finally, screw plywood panels in place to make the shelf surfaces.

When planning your kitchen, make sure your stove and your refrigerator are not right next to each other. If you set them side-by-side, they will both have to work too hard. You will waste energy and get less life from your appliances with this arrangement, and neither will perform optimally.

Take note of the final location of all appliances when you are planning to remodel your kitchen. If you need outlets or gas lines moved or installed, be sure to arrange to have a licensed contractor tackle this job. Don't forget to have the contractor install a outlet in the cabinet above where the microwave will be housed.

Hunt down drafts in your house around your windows and doors, and seal them with insulation or weather-stripping to make your home more energy-efficient. On a breezy day, hold a lit candle or a stick of burning incense around the edges of your doors and windows -- with the drapes tied back away from the edges -- to easily spot drafty areas as the flame moves or the smoke wafts.

These simple and efficient tips can be carried out by almost anyone. The more you practice the more comfortable you will become with working on improvement projects yourself and you will eventually be able to move onto more complicated issues. This is a great way to save money on your home and even improve the total value.