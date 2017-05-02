Natural Ways To Deal With Bug Control

If you have been a homeowner for years or just a few weeks, there is a good chance that you have come face to face with a pest of one kind or another. Knowing what to do when this occurs will help you. Continue reading to learn what to do if you find your home has been invaded by pests.

Do not expect to get rid of pests by keeping your home clean. It is a myth that you can starve out pests. Many pests can eat things that you would not consider food, like paper or glue. The only way to get rid of pests is to address the problem directly.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

If you are having a pest control problem at your home, take a look at your garbage for clues to why this is happening. Garbage needs to be in air tight bags and disposed of on a regular basis. Keep your trash outside your home and not inside your kitchen to reduce the chances of having a pest problem.

Have rodents made an appearance in the house? You must look your home over, inside and out, to find little cracks and holes that animals could use for entrance. Use scouring pads to fill these cracks, or use some rodent poison in there. In some cases, an odor repellent such as mustard oil will work.

If rodents such as raccoons or skunks are tearing your garbage bags, set a trap where you usually leave your garbage. Attract the animal with a piece of meat and make sure the trap you use is large enough for the animals you have observed. If possible, release the animal in the woods instead of killing it.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

Checking your plumbing is one way to get a hold on the pest population in your house. Be certain your drains are clog-free, inside and outside the house. This organic buildup attracts many insects. Whenever you clean out your drains, you should make sure that you check them on a monthly basis.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

When using pesticides, always pay attention to directions. You may not get good results if you are not using pesticides like you should, and you could even do some damage to your health and to the environment. For instance, if it's recommended that you use an application every day, don't skip one day. If the directions aren't followed properly, it may not work.

You work hard to keep your home up and probably pay a lot to live there; refuse to share that space with pests! Use the information you have read in this article to get those things out of your house. Pest control can be very effective and you could see results the first day you try them; what are you waiting for?