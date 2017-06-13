Home Improvement 101 - Read This Prior To Beginning

You can save a lot of money with DIY home improvement projects. Many projects can be successfully completed by anyone with the right knowledge and tools. This article will be able to teach you how to do that.

If you don't already have some, install some ceiling fans in all your rooms. You can use these to cool rooms and circulate the air, reducing the need to use your air conditioning unit. This in turn will save you money on your electric bill and most likely increase the life expectancy of your air conditioner.

Keep tabs on how much you spend on your home improvements. It is really easy to nickel and dime yourself with small details and not realize how much you have totaled. A simple spreadsheet or budgeting tool will help you keep track of all this information. It will be much easier at tax time too, to be able to get all of the deductions you deserve.

When it comes to home improvement, small additions such as power strips and surge protectors can be extremely beneficial. Power strips allow for you to easily turn off groups of electronics, saving money on energy. Most surge protectors will protect your electronics from lightning strikes and power surges.

To reduce the number of unwanted pests in your home, cut back shrubbery and plants that are close to the windows. These plants are great homes to insects and spiders. If they rub up against your house and windows, they can easily crawl inside to find a warm dry place. Cut back these bushes to a foot or more from the side of the house and under the windows.

Securely screw your bookcases and other tall furniture to your walls! Not only is this step an important safety precaution in fortifying your home for a potential earthquake, doing so might actually prevent a child or elderly person from knocking these tall items over on themselves and sustaining serious injuries.

If your room feels plain, add interest to it by choosing a heavily patterned rug. Stripes (horizontal or vertical), polka dots and swirls always make for a bold statement in your room. Don't be afraid to try new things, even if at first glance they don't match. Try small swatches of a design before you purchase the full product to make sure you like it.

If you are doing a home improvement project that involves demolition, slow down and take your time. It may be exciting to smash that wall open, but you could damage structural supports, plumbing, or electrical connections. The same is true of pulling down cabinets and other fixtures. Once you've demolished it, it can't be put back, so pay attention to what you're doing.

If your bathroom is looking a bit bland, you can put in a new vanity to add a touch of class and elegance. As time goes on, your old vanity will look worn and begin to warp. If you want to improve your bathroom, just buy vanity and drop it in for a touch of class.

Those who live in a dry climate are better off with white or red cedar fences. It has a high safety rating for fire-prone areas, and it is durable and fragrant.

Jimmy proof the locks on your window sashes. Most inexpensive window sash locks can be opened from outside the window by inserting a thin blade into the crack and pushing. Fix this problem by updating to newer and more secure locks. All you have to do is remove and replace a few screws!

Perpetually closed doors can make a hallway or corridor appear uninviting and uncomfortably narrow. Replace your solid door with a French door, which has a series of clear glass panels framed by wood. If you are concerned with privacy, opt for translucent glass or an adhesive to give the glass a "frosted" look. Home Depot and Lowe's carry adhesive window films for under twenty dollars.

If you have no DIY home improvement experience, you could do serious damage to your home and cause the need for even more repairs. Utilize the information learned in the above article in your next home improvement project.