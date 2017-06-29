Introduction To Pest Control: Exactly What You Must Know

If you have been a homeowner for years or just a few weeks, there is a good chance that you have come face to face with a pest of one kind or another. Knowing what to do when this occurs will help you. Continue reading to learn what to do if you find your home has been invaded by pests.

If you are concerned that you have bed bugs, do not try to remove your mattress from your home. Dragging it through the house is likely to spread the infestation. Instead, keep everything stored in that one location. You can add a "bed bug cover" to the mattress to try and contain the problem, although you will need to be seen by a pest control specialist.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

If you see damaged wood in your home, look at it closely for what kind of damage it is. If you see that the soft parts of the wood are gone but that the annual rings are intact, you likely have termites. Other forms of damage would be from other forms of insects.

Outdoor perimeter sprays are great for insect prevention. Spray around the foundation, porches, steps and anything near a door or a window. Always look for cracks around the perimeter of the house. Use caulk or something similar to seal these areas.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

As soon as you notice fallen trees in your yard, eliminate them. Hack up the trunk and limbs for use as firewood. You may use it yourself, give it to someone or sell it. However, remember to deal with the stump too. Stumps are pieces of wood that have died, and termites love them.

Pests love a cluttered house! The more stuff you have laying around on the floor or shoved into cupboards, the more places they have to hide and thrive. In order to eliminate this, a good idea is to go through your entire place a couple of times a year and getting rid of things you no longer need or use. The less things you have, the less things they have to hide in and under.

Although you should try to prevent using pesticides to get rid of pests when you can, if it is necessary to use one, then make sure you select the right one. Read the label of a pesticide so that you can be aware of exactly where you can use the pesticide. You don't want to use it in the wrong place where you can put others in harm. If you are searching for a pesticide to eliminate a certain pest, make sure you actually see the pest on the label before using it.

If you have a problem with mice, use peppermint. Mice hate the smell of peppermint, so simply start growing some around the perimeter of your home. You can also leave dishes of peppermint oil in your kitchen and around your house. Soon you will discover that you no longer have a mice problem.

Many times when you see a spider it means there are other bugs in your home. You should vacuum whenever you can. Doing this keeps down the number of bugs in your home and will result in fewer spiders, too.

If you have many mosquitoes in your yard, and possibly even infiltrating your home, try to eliminate any standing water. If there is a high population of mosquitoes on your property, they are breeding somewhere, and they can only breed in standing water. Dump anything that collects rainwater, dump kid pools and do whatever you can to eliminate breeding grounds.

Make sure that all of your windows and doors have mesh screens. Make sure that all the screens are in securely and are repaired if necessary. Be sure to use a fine mesh for screens as this is a larger deterrent for pests. Check your door and window seals as well for any points of entry.

If you live in an apartment and can't seem to get your pest problem under control, talk to the building manager. It may be that someone living next to you is the cause of the problem. If that is the case, you will continue seeing pests no matter what you do. Alert the owners or management so that they can perform a full inspection.

Create a break between your landscaping and your foundation. Pests will often prefer to crawl in the shadows and under things. When you leave a clear boundary between your yard and your foundation, pests will be less likely to happen into your home, opting to stay in the safety and cool of the lawn.

Hairspray can kill insects that you see flying around the house. It is safe for humans and pets, but not so much for flying insects. Hairspray will stick onto the insects, which will prevent them from reaching food or water in your home. This is particularly useful for fighting bees that fly into your home.

Keeping the flowers further from your home helps eliminate insects inside the home as well. There should also be some sort of barrier between the flowers and your home. You'll also appreciate the ability to leave your windows open without having to worry about insects flying in.

Check your house periodically for openings. You want to make sure that you don't help creatures creep into your home. Search along your foundation and walls to see if there are small holes that little critters can crawl into. If you find holes and spaces, make sure to seal them tight.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

In conclusion, no matter what kind of pest infestation you have had, your main goal is to get rid of them and make sure they do not come back. To do this, you have to do your research to find out how. The tips you have just read are just the beginning of a whole world of pest control tips. Use them to your advantage.