Smart, Safe And Effective Insect Control Options

You should be tired of having bugs or critters. You might have even hired someone and it didn't work! Maybe you do not want to pay for this. Learn how you can get pests under control yourself by reading the tips in this article.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

Keep your garage, basement or any other work area clean if you do projects at home. Make sure that wood scraps and dusts are regularly swept up, collected and disposed of. Termites are not very big, so they do not need big pieces of wood to come in and start munching.

Clean any highly trafficked food areas every single day. Even a few crumbs each day can lead to a feast for pests over time. It's best then to approach your cleaning not once a week, but daily for these areas. Even just five minutes will lead you to a cleaner area and less potential pests.

Do you have a mice problem? Try using mint. Plant mint plants around the foundation of your home. You can keep mice away this way. If mice are posing a problem, drop mint leaves in troublesome areas. While this will usually do, make sure you also use the freshest mint leaves.

People that struggle with flying bugs must repair the screens inside their homes. Such screens are great for preventing the entry of flying insects, but they also keep crawlers out too. Fix or replace any holes or tears in your screens to seal off pests.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

Search your attic for any holes in the foundation or in the insulation. You may not hear them, but mice can be living in your attic without your knowing. Simply take a look around a few times a year for any tell tale signs can help you stave off larger infestations.

If you live in an apartment and can't seem to get your pest problem under control, talk to the building manager. It may be that someone living next to you is the cause of the problem. If that is the case, you will continue seeing pests no matter what you do. Alert the owners or management so that they can perform a full inspection.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

If you've got termites, you need a good termiticide. There are two kinds to choose from. One of them kills termites and the other repels them. Regardless of which method you go with, apply it liberally around your property. You might use 100 gallons or more to get an effective treatment.

Most people love to putter around the house, making improvements and adding personal touches. Unfortunately for people with a pest problem, you can never really feel good about your home until you get rid of them. Hopefully this article has provided you with solutions you can use to get the pest problem under control, permanently!